Dubai Culture Wins Two Accolades At 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025)
Dubai, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been recognised with two HR Brilliance Awards as part of the 2025 International Brilliance Awards, an annual event held in the United Kingdom. This achievement underscores Dubai Culture’s commitment to innovation and excellence in human resources, showcasing its outstanding performance in implementing best practices that drive employment and productivity. Additionally, the Authority has successfully developed and implemented programmes to empower employees, reinforcing its role in shaping the cultural movement in Dubai.
Dubai Culture won the Gold Award in the ‘Innovative HR Team of the Year’ category, celebrating its focus on collaboration and advancement in human resources.
Mohammed Obaid Al Marri, Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Culture, received the Silver Award for ‘HR Professional of the Year’ in recognition of his leadership and contributions to advancing HR practices.
Expressing pride in this milestone, Al Marri credited the achievement to Dubai Culture’s dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and employee empowerment. He said: “These awards reflect our commitment to investing in people, equipping teams with the support, skills, and resources they need to excel. They also highlight our efforts to maintain a comprehensive management system that upholds transparency and facilitates positive outcomes at all levels while creating an inclusive and attractive work environment.”
The International Brilliance Awards set global excellence standards, encouraging individuals and organisations to strive for creativity and distinction across various fields. Recognising leadership, innovation, growth, and sustainability, they celebrate achievements in business, human resources, internal communications, marketing, and public relations. The awards also emphasise the importance of diversity, inclusion, and employee well-being in different work environments.
Recent Stories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
More Stories From Middle East
-
International Defence Conference 2025 explores global disruptions, defence preparedness2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards2 minutes ago
-
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 202517 minutes ago
-
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip without displacing Palest ..1 hour ago
-
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 20251 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February1 hour ago
-
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries2 hours ago
-
Israel refuses entry of mobile homes into Gaza Strip2 hours ago
-
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to strengthen national secu ..2 hours ago
-
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain security, stability: F ..3 hours ago
-
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets3 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister3 hours ago