Open Menu

Dubai Culture Wins Two Accolades At 2025 International Brilliance Awards

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025)
Dubai, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been recognised with two HR Brilliance Awards as part of the 2025 International Brilliance Awards, an annual event held in the United Kingdom. This achievement underscores Dubai Culture’s commitment to innovation and excellence in human resources, showcasing its outstanding performance in implementing best practices that drive employment and productivity. Additionally, the Authority has successfully developed and implemented programmes to empower employees, reinforcing its role in shaping the cultural movement in Dubai.
Dubai Culture won the Gold Award in the ‘Innovative HR Team of the Year’ category, celebrating its focus on collaboration and advancement in human resources.

Mohammed Obaid Al Marri, Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Culture, received the Silver Award for ‘HR Professional of the Year’ in recognition of his leadership and contributions to advancing HR practices.


Expressing pride in this milestone, Al Marri credited the achievement to Dubai Culture’s dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and employee empowerment. He said: “These awards reflect our commitment to investing in people, equipping teams with the support, skills, and resources they need to excel. They also highlight our efforts to maintain a comprehensive management system that upholds transparency and facilitates positive outcomes at all levels while creating an inclusive and attractive work environment.”
The International Brilliance Awards set global excellence standards, encouraging individuals and organisations to strive for creativity and distinction across various fields. Recognising leadership, innovation, growth, and sustainability, they celebrate achievements in business, human resources, internal communications, marketing, and public relations. The awards also emphasise the importance of diversity, inclusion, and employee well-being in different work environments.

Related Topics

Business Dubai United Kingdom February Gold Silver Event All Best Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

2 minutes ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

17 minutes ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

1 hour ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

1 hour ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

2 hours ago
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

2 hours ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

3 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

3 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

3 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

3 hours ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East