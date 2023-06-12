(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the return of its school of Life initiative to several Dubai Public library branches from July 2023 to March 2024 with the aim of building and developing the cultural, creative and life competencies of the public by organising a series of workshops, talks and activities in the fields of life skills, literature and visual arts.

Throughout the programme, Al Safa Art and Design Library, as well as Al Twar, Al Mankhool, and Hatta public libraries will open their doors to School of Life participants who will be able to enjoy a programme of activities that enrich their knowledge and enable them to explore Dubai's creative scene, which contributes to creating a sustainable creative ecosystem that supports talent and stimulates community participation in the cultural and artistic sector.

The first phase of the School of Life project, organised from June to December 2022, achieved remarkable success, with 2,561 participants across 207 activities that varied between sessions, panel discussions and creative workshops, with a satisfaction rate of 92 percent. This confirms the importance of the project's programmes, which align with Dubai Culture's efforts to improve the quality of life in Dubai and support all fields of culture, arts and literature.

The educational sessions, which are held under the supervision of a group of speakers, experts and people with distinguished experiences, reflect the commitment of Dubai Culture to providing an innovative educational environment at Dubai Public Libraries, in line with Dubai's cultural vision aimed at cementing the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.