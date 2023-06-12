UrduPoint.com

Dubai Culture's School Of Life Initiative Returns In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative returns in July

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the return of its school of Life initiative to several Dubai Public library branches from July 2023 to March 2024 with the aim of building and developing the cultural, creative and life competencies of the public by organising a series of workshops, talks and activities in the fields of life skills, literature and visual arts.

Throughout the programme, Al Safa Art and Design Library, as well as Al Twar, Al Mankhool, and Hatta public libraries will open their doors to School of Life participants who will be able to enjoy a programme of activities that enrich their knowledge and enable them to explore Dubai's creative scene, which contributes to creating a sustainable creative ecosystem that supports talent and stimulates community participation in the cultural and artistic sector.

The first phase of the School of Life project, organised from June to December 2022, achieved remarkable success, with 2,561 participants across 207 activities that varied between sessions, panel discussions and creative workshops, with a satisfaction rate of 92 percent. This confirms the importance of the project's programmes, which align with Dubai Culture's efforts to improve the quality of life in Dubai and support all fields of culture, arts and literature.

The educational sessions, which are held under the supervision of a group of speakers, experts and people with distinguished experiences, reflect the commitment of Dubai Culture to providing an innovative educational environment at Dubai Public Libraries, in line with Dubai's cultural vision aimed at cementing the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Related Topics

Dubai Hub March June July December All From

Recent Stories

RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to stren ..

RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to strengthen investment opportunities

8 minutes ago
 Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears ..

Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears, Karachi safe from direct imp ..

23 minutes ago
 Russian oil to help government in providing relief ..

Russian oil to help government in providing relief to masses: Musadik

54 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

3 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.