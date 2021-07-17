Dubai Custom, DP World introduce automation of Exit/Entry Certificates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) Dubai Customs has joined hands with DP World, UAE Region, the leading enabler of smart trade, to enhance the export of cargo load process from Jebel Ali Port with the launch of Automation of Exit/Entry Certificates.

On an average, 700 documents were stamped daily at the Customer Service Centre which sums up to approximately over 250,000 documents annually. The Exit Certificate Automation eases the process of refund claims submission at Dubai Customs, saving time and cost, while further expediting the exports of all kinds of goods.

Commenting on this, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said, "We are pleased to launch Automation of Exit/Entry Certificates initiative in cooperation with DP World, which comes within Dubai Customs' plans to automate customs procedures and leverage advanced technology to reduce customers' time and cost in a way that supports commercial operations and enhances Dubai’s global trade position. Our aim is to fulfil the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to boost Dubai's foreign trade to AED 2 trillion in the coming years."

Muasbih further noted, "The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the relevance of going digital for ensuring business and supply chain continuity by helping navigate the challenges of global lockdown and maintain efficiency of trade and cargo operations. Today, we are taking a new step at Dubai Customs towards enhancing the electronic transformation in government work by implementing the Exit/Entry Certificate Automation through our advanced systems for customers’ convenience. The new initiative will drive exports of all types of goods by accelerating the submission of refund claims, as customers will now be able to submit their claims right after export and cargo departure without the need for submitting physical papers.

Looking forward, we are keen within our 2021-2026 strategy to provide leading customs services to improve customer experience in availing all services in an easy and paperless manner, in line with Dubai’s paperless strategy."

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza, said, "The Automation of Exit/Entry Services in collaboration with Dubai Customs will play a significant role in mitigating the unprecedented challenges in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contactless is the way forward and we hope to be flagbearers of this change in the business community as it will help to reduce operational strain and costs involved, while creating a safe and secure environment. Moreover, our end goal is to offer satisfactory services to our customers. We were thrilled with the appreciation this initiative received during a pilot session."

Bin Damithan added, "DP World, UAE Region has always been at the forefront of digital innovation in the country. Be it our technologically advanced trade and logistics hub or this new initiative that will revolutionise the export of goods and add value to the supply chain. Additionally, we have continuously supported Smart Dubai’s Paperless Strategy that aims to digitalise 100 percent of internal processes and customer-facing services, starting from this year."

This initiative will speed up the refund process as customers can now submit refund claims immediately after loading vessels’ departure. The wait time for physical documents for submission has been eliminated.