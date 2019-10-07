Dubai Customs: 1.2 million transactions in Ducamz and Dry Port

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) Dubai cars and Automotive Zone's, Ducamz's, customs centre has announced that it processed 429,602 transactions and made 31 seizures in 2018, compared to 268,070 transactions and 14 seizures in the first half of 2019. Meanwhile, Dry Port customs centre carried out 812,529 transactions last year, with that number totaling 430,142 transactions in H1 this year.

This came as part of a field visit by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, to Ducamz and Dry Port customs centres of the Land Customs Centres Management. He inspected the business functioning and customs service level delivered at the locations The Director-General met with operations and customer service teams at Ducamz and Dry Port customs centres and was briefed on the efforts undertaken to improve customs service and deliver more convenient inspection facilities to customers.

With this in mind, service delivery time has been cut down tremendously which further facilitates the flow of legitimate trade while keeping society safe from the perils of illicit trading activities.

Musabih said that Dubai Customs’ plans to raise service level and improve performance were aligned with the leadership’s pioneering initiatives to boost economic growth. "We fully committed to achieving the objectives of these initiatives by meeting the demands of traders and investors and ensuring they get real added value from trading through Dubai. The Dubai Silk Road project is a kind of project that will surely offer traders great opportunities to benefit from Dubai’s position as a global and regional trading hub."