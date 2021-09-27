Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) With EXPO2020 Dubai around the corner, Dubai Customs announced they completed 1,432 customs declarations for EXPO goods, with 12,600 tonnes of goods, that has a value of AED948 million, cleared especially for the grand event.

Dubai Customs revealed the facilities and preferential services it dedicates to exhibitors and visitors of EXPO 2020 Dubai, which kicks off on 1st October. These include online registration and submission of customs declarations and approval of electronic documents without the need to visit the customs centres.

Exhibitors to obtain permits and licenses can use Dubai Trade Portal. Countries participating in EXPO 2020 are exempted of registration fees, and exhibitors’ documents will have unique codes for preferential and speedy clearance.

"We have been supporting EXPO 2020 since the very beginning of the hosting journey and will keep providing our facilities and services to all exhibitors," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs. "We have a plethora of preferential services and facilities dedicated to serve the event’s exhibitors including the dedicated Smart Customs EXPO 2020 Channel, the ATA Carnet, the Authorised Economic Operator and the iDeclare App, which expedites passenger traffic.

"

Dubai Customs clinched the award of government authorities supporting Expo 2020 for implementing an integrated initiative to sustain the use of the resources of Expo 2020 for future phase.

In the same line, Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department said; "All employees at the Passenger Operations Department (864 employees) are fully prepared to serve the exhibition, including 447 inspection officers who will work on 24 hour rotating shifts.

A training programme was organised for the inspectors in cooperation with Dubai Airports to prepare them to receive and host visitors and respond to their enquiries including timings, tickets, venue, pavilions, etc. All visitors who have invitations will have a faster path, and the same applies to people of determination. The latest enhancements to the iDeclare App will help passengers declare their financial belongings easily, even without a need for internet connection."