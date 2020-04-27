Dubai Customs’ 18 GInI-endorsed innovations save AED280m

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Dubai Customs has saved AED280 million thanks to 18 innovations endorsed by the Global Innovation Institute, GInI, USA. These innovations have also saved AED5.2 million for the clients.

Dubai Customs follows a certain methodology in which innovations are assessed against a number of specific criteria. They are thoroughly studied and modeled. Soft launches to test their viability and practicality follow, and if all is successful, they are fully implemented and added to the development plan.

More than 500 employees joined specialised training in innovation, and seven scientific researches were issued and published in magazines and international conferences, along with three books on innovation accelerators and revenue management.

Dubai Customs owns 40 intellectual property assets that include patents and industrial designs. Some of these GInI-endorsed innovations are the Cross Border e-Commerce platform, Al Munaseq, Smart Workspace, Robotic and AI Auditing, among others.

"The innovation development plan at Dubai Customs works in line with the vision of Dubai Government which puts innovations first. Innovation is a main catalyst of national economic development and prosperity, and helps maintain the status of the UAE and Dubai on the world innovation map," said Hussam Juma, Director of Service Innovation Department and the Leader of the Innovation Team in Dubai Customs.

He added that Dubai Customs has signed a number of research and development partnerships with leading universities including University of Dubai, British university, and Rochester Institute of Technology, along with a cooperation agreement with GInI. "We also participate actively in international conferences such as the Conference on business Management and Social Innovation in Fukuoka, Japan and the international conference on parallel structures, algorithms and programming."