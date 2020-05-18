UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Adopts Strategic Plan To Curb Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Dubai Customs adopts strategic plan to curb coronavirus

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Inspired by and following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs is following a strategic plan to handle the COVID-19 crisis, by working in tandem with other government departments, and sharing and viewing the latest updates over the virus through an operations room working around the clock.

The Inspection Division plays a vital role in sustaining food and medical supplies in the local market by facilitating trade without compromising the safety and security of society. "Dubai Customs is playing an increasingly important role during this difficult time to secure borders, trade and the international supply chain," said Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division.

"We are working hard to ensure everyone is safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time, securing the supply chain and handling goods and different commodities, especially food commodities. Our people at the Dubai Customs are our real assets, and their safety is our highest priority," he said, adding, "In fulfilment of the wise vision of our leadership, we followed the best protocols and precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Several meetings were held with strategic partners and stakeholders to cooperate and work together during this difficult time."

All inspection officers at Dubai Customs are committed to following strict health and safety instructions and are equipped with advanced protective gear and equipment to be able to do their vital jobs on the frontlines.

Other procedures include regular check-ups for inspectors and a Safe Inspection Passage which is equipped with a smart thermal scanner that reads the temperature aloud, a water source operated by foot rather than hands, and full sterilisation, along with safety gear, including gloves, masks and a full-body protective uniform. Airports, the Jebel Ali and Hamriya ports have been equipped with thermal cameras, and trucks coming through the Hatta Border Crossing have been disinfected. Measures also include awareness and warning stickers at the airports that target clients and passengers, and re-seating plans to ensure safety in the waiting areas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Dubai Rashid Same Border Market Government Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

1 minute ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

9 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

17 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

13 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.