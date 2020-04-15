UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs: AED11 Billion In Foodstuff Trade In Q1 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Dubai Department of Economic Development has said that foodstuff trade in the emirate continues to run smoothly and as planned as a result of measures taken by the department to support the food security agenda in the UAE.

In a statement, the department, also known as Dubai Customs, noted that external trade in foodstuff for the first quarter of 2020 totalled AED11 billion, the equivalent of 2.87 million tonnes. It noted that it had worked alongside of Dubai Municipality to ensure that citizens and residents alike have access to sufficient, safe and nutritious supplies of food items including vegetables, fruits, meats, poultry and fish.

"Facilitating trade in foodstuff is our highest priority now, whilst taking all measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus," said Nasim Al Muhairi, Director of the Statistics Department at Dubai Customs.

"Making sure food is available and everybody has access to it is very important. We have the human and technological potential to facilitate trade and secure the borders, aided by our dedicated employees who excel even in hard times."

Al Muhairi added that Dubai Customs works closely with strategic government partners and businesses in the food sector to meet the market’s needs against any external pressures.

Dubai Customs affirmed in its statement that it had put in place all necessary arrangements and requirements to ensure delivery of foodstuff to the market without any delay. Inspectors and other employees at the customs centres provide the best services to facilitate foodstuff trade in line with the national efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, it concluded.

