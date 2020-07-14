UrduPoint.com
Tue 14th July 2020

Dubai Customs and Italy discuss cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) DUBAI, 14th July, 2020 (WAM) – Director-General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, continued his virtual meetings with directors of customs departments around the world to develop means of cooperation in what has been a testing time for all.

He held a video meeting with Marcello Minenna, Director-General of the Italian Customs, to discuss best practices to protect the society from the hazards of the coronavirus pandemic and how to support the global trade flow and supply chains.

In the meeting, Musabih highlighted Dubai Customs’ noticeable efforts in providing the best smart services and customs facilities to clients relying on a very advanced technical infrastructure and the success of the remote working experience in the government department.

He talked also about the stimulus package which Dubai launched to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on merchants and investors. It included a refund of 20 percent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets and the cancellation of the AED50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity.

Minenna spoke about the Italian experience in facilitating the entry of medications, masks and respirators to the Italian market to accommodate for the growing need to these medical supplies during the pandemic.

He hailed the efforts and procedures taken by Dubai Customs to ensure business and trade continuity thanking Dubai Customs for the facilities they offered to ease restrictions on any goods imported to Italy or exported.

Mutual trade between Dubai and Italy recorded AED9.5 billion in the first half of this year. Imports had the lion share at AED8 billion, imports amounted to AED667 billion and re-exports made AED739 billion.

At the end of the meeting, Musabih invited his Italian counterpart to attend and participate in the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference which Dubai Customs will organise in coordination with the Federal Customs Authority and the World Customs Organization in February 2021, in Dubai.

