Dubai Customs announces achievements in Q2 of 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) Dubai Customs announced its achievements in Q2 of 2019 as a leading customs organisation that supports sustainable economic development in the UAE.

"We go above and beyond fulfilling our vision of becoming the leading customs administration in the world, supporting legitimate trade and following the directives and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," Director of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, said.

Seizures In Q1 of 2019, 421 drug smuggling bids were foiled across Dubai’s various land, sea and air ports of entry. The top narcotics seized were tramadol, captagon, opium, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, cannabis seeds, khat, and other drugs.

Productivity engine The Dubai Executive Council approved the AI-based productivity engine, built and developed by Dubai Customs. The engine has many features, which include the ideal time calculator, productivity predictor, and leadership nudges. The innovative engine also encompasses an auto-time tracker that highlights productive and unaccounted time and notifies decision-makers of productivity scores for each department and employee.

Smart berthing Dubai Customs launched a new disruptive berthing service for vessels using the Dubai Creek (Khor Dubai) to help vessels load and unload their goods with the help of an advanced AI-based service.

The Dubai Creek Customs Centre dealt with 15,603 vessels in 2018. In 1Q of 2019, the centre dealt with 4,190 vessels.

Growth in trade Dubai's non-oil foreign trade figure recorded AED339 billion in the first quarter of 2019, which represents an increase of seven percent year-on-year from AED316 billion in Q1 of last year.

Export figures increased the most at 30 percent to AED42 billion, re-export was up seven percent at AED106 billion and imports were up four percent at AED190 billion.

In Q1 of 2019, Dubai's non-oil trade volumes increased by 32 percent to 28m tonnes. Exports rose by 94 percent to 6m tonnes, re-exports were up 41 percent at 4m tonnes and imports by 16 percent at 17m tonnes.

Dubai's trade grew 58 percent through the 2010-2019 decade. Trade through free zones made AED147 billion (+20% YoY). Air and sea trade accounted for 85 percent of the total trade.

Trade by land made AED52 billion Trade with Asia, the largest trading region with Dubai, increased by seven percent to AED208 billion. Trade with Europe, the second-largest partner, made AED58 billion.

Dubai Customs held three client recognition ceremonies in Q2 to honour the best performing clients and businesses in various categories. Customs topped other government departments on the Happiness Meter in 2018 at 97.49 percent and 98 percent in Q1 of 2019.

Dubai Customs also completely redeveloped its customs operations room at the Jebel Ali & Tecom Customs Centre.

Intellectual property In Q1 of 2019, the IPR Department made 68 intellectual property seizures with a market value of AED11 million, and around 23,000 counterfeit items were recycled.

Ramadan initiatives Dubai Customs carried out 19 social initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan that benefited more than 45,000 people.