Dubai Customs Announces Eid Al Fitr Working Hours

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Dubai Customs announced the official working hours at its customs centres during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, to help individuals and companies clear their goods without any delay.

Work will continue around the clock during Eid Al Fitr holidays at Deira wharfage, Dubai Creek Customs Centre, Hamirya Port Customs Centre, Jebel Ali Inspection Centre, TECOM (main gate no.

3), container terminal No. 2, and Air Customs Centres at Dubai Airports, Dubai Cargo Village, Dubai Airport Free Zone and Dubai flower centre.

Customer service centre at Port Rashid will be closed during the holidays, whereas the inspection centre will work around the clock. The same applies to Hatta Customs Centre and the Customs Declarations Department who will work 24/7.

