Dubai Customs Announces Official Working Time During Eid Al Adha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:45 AM

Dubai Customs announces official working time during Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) Dubai Customs has announced the official working hours at its customs centres during the Eid Al Adha holiday to help individuals and companies clear their goods without any delay.

Work will be round-the-clock at inspection sections of Jebel Ali Customs Centre, Tecom, Deira wharfage, Dubai Creek Customs Centre, Hamriya Port Centre, and Port Rashid, said a Dubai Customs press release issued on Thursday.

The Inspection Centre at the Emirates post office will receive clients from 9 am to 2 pm during the Eid holiday, excluding Friday.

Air Cargo Centres will work 24/7, and the operations section at Dubai Multi Commodities Centre will resume work from 2nd August.

Hatta Customs Centre and Inspection Section at the Dubai Logistics City will work round the clock during the Eid holiday, whereas Dry Docks, Dukamz centres and customer service centre at the Dubai Logistics City will open after the Eid holiday. Customs Declaration department will work round the clock during the holiday, said the press release.

More Stories From Middle East

