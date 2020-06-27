Dubai Customs announces seizures of the year on International Day Against Drug Abuse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) DUBAI, 27th June 2020 (WAM) - On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed on 26th June every year, Dubai Customs announced its seizures during the past months of the year.

These included a seizure of 6.758kg of cocaine concealed in a suitcase and jacket of a lady coming from an African country. Another passenger coming from an Asian country was carrying 5.6kg of marijuana. Another seizure was 120 capsules of cocaine weighing 10.10kg induced by a passenger from an Asian country. Jebel Ali Port Inspection Center seized 53,760 lyrica pills concealed in cartoons as part of a shipment.

Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said protection of society from the hazards of drugs and illegitimate trade is one of the main roles Dubai Customs plays.

"We work at the frontline to ensure security and safety of our society, and towards this end we have equipped our centers with the most advanced inspection technologies. These included the Container Smart Inspection System at Jebel Ali Port and the Smart Suitcase Inspection System at Dubai Airports" Said Musabih.

The internally developed Dubai Customs’ Smart Risk Engine is one of the leading systems to detect suspected shipments and help seize them, which makes the emirate one of the safest places in the region and worldwide.

"We go above and beyond in fighting drugs and protecting our society from their hazards in fulfilment of the wise leadership’s directives and Dubai Customs vision" Musabih explained.

Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs said: "Dubai Customs continuously develops the skills and experiences of its inspectors through numerous workshops and training programs. This, coupled with the advanced inspection technologies in place including the Smart Risks Engine, the mobile Lab, Al Kashif Vehicle and the K9 Unit, has helped in thwarting different drug smuggling attempts and securing the borders."

Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Intelligence Department said the honest and collective efforts of Dubai Customs management and staff have helped protect the society from the dangers of drugs and illegitimate trade in general.

"Our coherent and fully controlled entry points have turned Dubai into a secured place in which people can live happily and safely. Our Intelligence team tracks and detects any hazardous shipments on a daily basis."

Dubai Customs organizes workshops and training programs for its inspectors on a regular basis to help them gain more skills in body language, inspection of luggage and how to foil counterfeiting and forgery attempts.

The K9 drug sniffing dogs unit at Dubai Customs has helped thwart many smuggling attempts. The K9 Unit, the first unit at the level of customs departments in the country, was established in 2007.