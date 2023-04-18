UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Announces Working Hours During Eid Al-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Dubai Customs announced that it will continue operations and maintain opening hours at various customs centres and ports during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, to ensure smooth clearance of goods for both individuals and companies.

Several customs centres, including Deira Port, Dubai Creek Customs Centre, Hamriyah Centre, and Rashid Port Inspection Centre, will operate around the clock. The Jebel Ali Inspection Centre and Tecom Inspection Centre will also remain open 24/7. However, the Rashid Port Customer Service Centre and Jebel Ali Customer Service Centre will be closed during the Eid holiday and will resume work on April 24.

Dubai Customs also confirmed that the Hatta Border Customs Centre and Dubai Logistics City Customs Centre will operate around the clock during the Eid holiday. Additionally, the air customs centres at both Dubai Cargo Village and Dubai Airport Free Zone will operate around the clock.

The Customs Declaration department will also work 24/7 to clear customs transactions for customers.

