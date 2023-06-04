UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Assists Canadian Authorities In Seizing Over 547 Kilograms Of Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seizing over 547 kilograms of narcotics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2023) Dubai Customs has successfully aided Canadian authorities in seizing over 547 kilograms of narcotics discovered in shipping containers originating from an Asian country and destined for Canada.

Dubai Customs' sophisticated systems for tracking suspicious shipments and exchanging vital information with customs authorities across the globe have garnered widespread recognition. Their relentless dedication to combatting cross-border crimes and preventing the illicit trafficking of prohibited substances, both regionally and internationally, serves to safeguard communities from the devastating consequences of drug abuse.

Ahmed Mahboub Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasised the vital role of Dubai Customs in strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and friendly nations. “Their Primary focus is on facilitating smooth trade operations, fostering increased commercial exchange, and collaborating to combat organised crimes.

These efforts have earned widespread acclaim from the World Trade Organisation, the World Customs Organisation and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), further enhancing the UAE's global competitiveness.”

“We commend the Dubai Customs officers for their exceptional work in intelligence analysis, shipment tracking, and the seamless exchange of information and expertise in all aspects of security and customs operations with various entities," Musabih further stated.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Al Mansouri, Director of Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, stressed the importance of combating international crime as a core focus of Dubai Customs. “The aim is to bolster the UAE's standing in global security. To this end, the government organisation dedicates all its resources and capabilities to safeguarding the global supply chain. With internally developed innovative systems, Dubai Customs effectively analyses data and monitors high-risk operations, driven by its skilled workforce.,” he added.

Related Topics

World Police Exchange Canada UAE Dubai Criminals All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

12 hours ago
 Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

14 hours ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.