Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seizing over 547 kilograms of narcotics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2023) Dubai Customs has successfully aided Canadian authorities in seizing over 547 kilograms of narcotics discovered in shipping containers originating from an Asian country and destined for Canada.

Dubai Customs' sophisticated systems for tracking suspicious shipments and exchanging vital information with customs authorities across the globe have garnered widespread recognition. Their relentless dedication to combatting cross-border crimes and preventing the illicit trafficking of prohibited substances, both regionally and internationally, serves to safeguard communities from the devastating consequences of drug abuse.

Ahmed Mahboub Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasised the vital role of Dubai Customs in strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and friendly nations. “Their Primary focus is on facilitating smooth trade operations, fostering increased commercial exchange, and collaborating to combat organised crimes.

These efforts have earned widespread acclaim from the World Trade Organisation, the World Customs Organisation and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), further enhancing the UAE's global competitiveness.”

“We commend the Dubai Customs officers for their exceptional work in intelligence analysis, shipment tracking, and the seamless exchange of information and expertise in all aspects of security and customs operations with various entities," Musabih further stated.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Al Mansouri, Director of Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, stressed the importance of combating international crime as a core focus of Dubai Customs. “The aim is to bolster the UAE's standing in global security. To this end, the government organisation dedicates all its resources and capabilities to safeguarding the global supply chain. With internally developed innovative systems, Dubai Customs effectively analyses data and monitors high-risk operations, driven by its skilled workforce.,” he added.