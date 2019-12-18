UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Bags 13 Awards From Ideas UK And Ideas America In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) Dubai Customs added 13 Ideas UK and Ideas America awards to a bright collection of awards, recognitions and accolades it won in different fields in 2019.

On top of these was the "International Innovation Leader Shield" from Ideas UK, which went to the Director-General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, who also won the Innovation Leader Certificate from Ideas America.

In 2019, Dubai Customs was awarded the Innovative CEO Award which went to Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division, and the silver and bronze Innovation Shields which went to Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department. Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department, won the silver Innovation Shield, while Falah Khalil Al Sammak, Senior Manager of DXB Terminal 2, and Mohammed Kharboutli won the bronze Innovation Shields.

Other awards won by Dubai Customs in 2019 were the Ideas UK Platinum Category for the 10th consecutive year, which was received by Hussain Al Fardan, Dubai Customs’ Innovation Centre Senior Manager, the Grand Innovation Shield for Engineer Adel Al Suwaidi, and the Grand Innovation Shields, which went to Edris Behzad and Falah Al Sammak.

The Director-General of Dubai Customs received the winners and the awards in his office in the presence of Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, thanking them for their relentless efforts in developing ideas and facilitating work.

Musabih said, "At Dubai Customs, we keep abreast with the latest technologies to turn our workplaces into innovative spaces inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. These innovative winner ideas show the interest of our prudent leaders in driving everyone towards innovation and turning Dubai into the smartest city in the world."

He added, "We raised the bar high as bigger commitments are now laid on our shoulders to meet the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 project, prepare ourselves for the Expo 2020, and actively participate in the 4th industrial revolution. We expect Dubai to turn into an international hub for innovators and inventors thanks to the big efforts and support to innovation and scientific research in the country."

