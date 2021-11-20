Dubai Customs broadcasts Jimruq 2 on Al Oula Radio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) Dubai Customs, in cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, has launched the second version of Jimruq (Customs) Programme, in celebration of the National Day and the UAE Golden Jubilee, and following on the success of the first version.

It will be aired on 107.4 FM by Al Oula (first) Radio in the local dialect on Sundays from 4pm to 5pm.

The programme hosts a number of Dubai Customs’ strategic partners.

Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department, introduced and presented the programme, which focuses on Dubai Customs efforts and strategic plans in support of Dubai and the UAE’s sustainable development.

The programme also includes episodes dedicated to coordination efforts with strategic partners to develop trade and secure the borders.

The second version of Jimruq Programme consists of 12 episodes, and 12 guests are hosted in the episodes to give insight on different customs related topics and Dubai Customs’ distinctive initiatives, which helped the government department to play an outstanding role in facilitating global trade and supply chains.