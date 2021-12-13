Dubai Customs celebrates winning DGE’s Elite Award 2020-2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Dubai Customs organised a grand ceremony to celebrate winning DGE’s Elite Award 2020-2021.

The event saw the participation of Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs, and directors of PCFC entities.

Sultan bin Sulayem expressed his pride for this achievement and pointed out that government excellence culture has enabled Dubai to develop a unique global model for commercial and economic progress.

He said, "I congratulate you for this feat, and for being honoured by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the Dubai Government Excellence Elite Award 2020-2021. This achievement is added to the record of accomplishments achieved by the Department over the past year, and it is a result of continuous development of unique services and products to serve trade and investment in the emirate. This is getting us closer to our goal of AED 2 trillion in trade in 5 years."

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih highly lauded the efforts, dedication, team spirit and outstanding performance of all the divisions and departments in Dubai Customs.

He said, "Consolidating partnership with clients has always been a priority at Dubai Customs, which enabled it to achieve government excellence at a high level. Our achievement coincides with the national celebration of the 50th Union Day, which urges us to work even harder to achieve higher ranks locally and globally. In 2016, Dubai Customs won the Coveted Distinguished Government Department Award, in 2017 we won the outstanding excellence award and in 2018 we won the Expo top supporter award. Our distinctive partnership with the clients has helped us develop our services and facilities to meet their aspirations and needs. This successful partnership consolidates Dubai’s position as a trade hub following the vision of our wise leadership."

Dubai Customs won the DGE’s Elite Award 2020-2021 thanks to their outstanding performance and their potential to maintain high levels of client happiness. In 2020, Dubai Customs achieved 87.1 percent on clients’ happiness index, and client satisfaction with digital services reached 98 percent.

The Government Department has also excelled in its effective management of its local and international networks, and its disruptive innovations, which enabled it to introduce excellent services to traders and investors.