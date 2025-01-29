Open Menu

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Customs Day, Unveils 'Shahin' Digital Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Dubai Customs celebrated World Customs Day on 26th January, aligning with the World Customs Organization’s (WCO) theme of efficiency, security, and prosperity.

WCO Secretary-General Kunio Mikuriya highlighted the role of customs authorities in trade facilitation, security, and sustainable growth.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, noted the UAE’s success in shaping the future of trade through strategic economic partnerships.

Since launching the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) in 2021, the UAE has signed 24 agreements, contributing to a record AED2.8 trillion in non-oil trade in 2024. Foreign direct investment is expected to reach AED130 billion, with industrial exports projected at AED190 billion.

Dubai Customs continues to enhance efficiency through digital transformation, including a blockchain platform improving trade transparency and the "Seamless Inspections" project, which has cut customs processing times by over 50 percent.

The department has also strengthened collaboration with WCO, INTERPOL, and other global organisations to combat smuggling and protect communities.

During the event, Dubai Customs launched "Shahin," a digital platform for tracking trucks and shipments, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Border Security, and the Security Industries Regulatory Authority. The system enhances supply chain security through real-time monitoring.

Director-General Abdulla Busenad stated that Dubai Customs’ digital solutions streamline logistics, improve security, and ensure regulatory compliance. The Shahin platform provides instant alerts for route deviations, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub.

Dubai Customs also introduced a unified toll-free number, (1886) 800, consolidating its communication channels for faster customer service.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Dubai International Arbitration Centre to promote alternative dispute resolution in logistics. The initiative aims to enhance investor confidence and support Dubai’s role as a global arbitration hub.

Related Topics

Resolution World Exports UAE Dubai Hub January Border Citizenship Event Billion

Recent Stories

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

13 minutes ago
 Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

13 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

13 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two to ..

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits

28 minutes ago
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional resul ..

Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024

28 minutes ago
 PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in fir ..

PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year

33 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on pas ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..

43 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy

58 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action again ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira

1 hour ago
 American woman who came to Karachi for love refuse ..

American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East