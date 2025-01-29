Dubai Customs Celebrates World Customs Day, Unveils 'Shahin' Digital Platform
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 07:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Dubai Customs celebrated World Customs Day on 26th January, aligning with the World Customs Organization’s (WCO) theme of efficiency, security, and prosperity.
WCO Secretary-General Kunio Mikuriya highlighted the role of customs authorities in trade facilitation, security, and sustainable growth.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, noted the UAE’s success in shaping the future of trade through strategic economic partnerships.
Since launching the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) in 2021, the UAE has signed 24 agreements, contributing to a record AED2.8 trillion in non-oil trade in 2024. Foreign direct investment is expected to reach AED130 billion, with industrial exports projected at AED190 billion.
Dubai Customs continues to enhance efficiency through digital transformation, including a blockchain platform improving trade transparency and the "Seamless Inspections" project, which has cut customs processing times by over 50 percent.
The department has also strengthened collaboration with WCO, INTERPOL, and other global organisations to combat smuggling and protect communities.
During the event, Dubai Customs launched "Shahin," a digital platform for tracking trucks and shipments, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Border Security, and the Security Industries Regulatory Authority. The system enhances supply chain security through real-time monitoring.
Director-General Abdulla Busenad stated that Dubai Customs’ digital solutions streamline logistics, improve security, and ensure regulatory compliance. The Shahin platform provides instant alerts for route deviations, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub.
Dubai Customs also introduced a unified toll-free number, (1886) 800, consolidating its communication channels for faster customer service.
Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Dubai International Arbitration Centre to promote alternative dispute resolution in logistics. The initiative aims to enhance investor confidence and support Dubai’s role as a global arbitration hub.
Recent Stories
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024
PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year
Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira
American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform13 minutes ago
-
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah13 minutes ago
-
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants13 minutes ago
-
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits28 minutes ago
-
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 202428 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd43 minutes ago
-
General Women's Union, Abu Dhabi Customs partner to empower women in customs sector58 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy58 minutes ago
-
ATMS Education Group to invest AED100 mln in University of Wolverhampton Ras Al Khaimah campus1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 5th edition of Research Grants Programme 20251 hour ago
-
EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Defence on innovation programmes1 hour ago
-
Fujifilm showcases its latest solutions for early detection at Arab Health 20251 hour ago