Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Dubai Customs celebrated World Customs Day on 26th January, aligning with the World Customs Organization’s (WCO) theme of efficiency, security, and prosperity.

WCO Secretary-General Kunio Mikuriya highlighted the role of customs authorities in trade facilitation, security, and sustainable growth.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, noted the UAE’s success in shaping the future of trade through strategic economic partnerships.

Since launching the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) in 2021, the UAE has signed 24 agreements, contributing to a record AED2.8 trillion in non-oil trade in 2024. Foreign direct investment is expected to reach AED130 billion, with industrial exports projected at AED190 billion.

Dubai Customs continues to enhance efficiency through digital transformation, including a blockchain platform improving trade transparency and the "Seamless Inspections" project, which has cut customs processing times by over 50 percent.

The department has also strengthened collaboration with WCO, INTERPOL, and other global organisations to combat smuggling and protect communities.

During the event, Dubai Customs launched "Shahin," a digital platform for tracking trucks and shipments, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Border Security, and the Security Industries Regulatory Authority. The system enhances supply chain security through real-time monitoring.

Director-General Abdulla Busenad stated that Dubai Customs’ digital solutions streamline logistics, improve security, and ensure regulatory compliance. The Shahin platform provides instant alerts for route deviations, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub.

Dubai Customs also introduced a unified toll-free number, (1886) 800, consolidating its communication channels for faster customer service.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Dubai International Arbitration Centre to promote alternative dispute resolution in logistics. The initiative aims to enhance investor confidence and support Dubai’s role as a global arbitration hub.