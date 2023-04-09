Close
Dubai Customs Collaborates With Global Innovation Institute To Enhance Services

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 9th April, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Customs has met with the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) to discuss how they can further enhance their customs services and boost returns on commercial operations.

Dr. Hussam Jumaa, Director of Service Innovation at Dubai Customs, and Anthony Mills, the Executive Director of the Global GInI, discussed various initiatives to improve strategic services within Dubai Customs, including the unified trade platform, the city experience, and the 360 services policy.

Dr. Jumaa emphasised Dubai Customs' commitment to achieving the best results in creativity and innovation, stating that innovation has become a solid corporate culture for them.
‘’Dubai Customs applies the latest and most important global standards in innovation and creativity strategy, forming specialized teams in all sectors and departments to stimulate creativity, receive new ideas and innovations, and evaluate and mature them.

''

The fruitful meeting with the Global Innovation Institute aimed to discuss ways to improve and develop innovative customs services in line with global trends in this regard in line with Dubai Customs' 2021-2026 plan, he added.

Dubai Customs achieved an unprecedented global achievement by obtaining the Innovative Organisation certification at the pioneering level from the Global Innovation Institute, becoming the first customs institution in the world and the first government organization in the UAE and the middle East to obtain this recognition.

