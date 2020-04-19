UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Completes 22 Enhancements Of Its Customs Systems

Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Dubai Customs completes 22 enhancements of its customs systems

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Dubai Customs’ IT Department has remotely completed 22 major enhancements to its internal and external customs systems. The step aimed at facilitating procedures and supporting clients’ businesses in fulfilment of the stimulus package launched by the Dubai Government for the Covid-19 outbreak period.

The enhancements included brokers’ refund request, additional instructions for sealing, auto approval of certain declarations, among many others, a Dubai Customs press release said on Sunday.

The remote working environment has also been enhanced, which help in better employee performance and delivery of services. These enhancements cover clients’ online cases, post audit services, amendment tracking service, and others.

"These major enhancements were done afar, which reflects the advanced and resilient IT infrastructure we have," said Younis Othman, Director of Information Technology Department.

He added, "We are facing a challenging time due to this unprecedented situation, and this has prompted us not only to protect our systems from any disruption, but also to make enhancements to ensure best services are delivered to our clients based on 4th Industrial Revolution and AI technologies. We are also proud that we have very advanced technologies to measure employee performance."

On his part, Bader Al Kharoosi, Head of Solution Delivery, IT Design & Development Department, said that they have developed the smart platforms, unified some procedures in record time to facilitate the process and help clients save time and effort.

