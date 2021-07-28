UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Completes 585,000 Claim Requests In H1, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:45 PM

Dubai Customs completes 585,000 claim requests in H1, 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) Dubai Customs has completed 585,000 claim requests from clients during the first half of 2021, a 10 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020, according to a recent report.

Value of claims rendered to clients reached AED3.5 billion, a 6 percent increase. The Smart Claim System enabled clients to apply their claim applications around the clock through Dubai Customs smart channels.

"Claim and Refund Department has performed well in the first half of this year, reflecting a strong economic recovery in the local market and trade activity in Dubai," said Mohammed Al Hashmi, Director of Claim and Refund Department.

He added, "Dubai Customs facilitates clients’ procedures through the development and enhancement of their systems based on advanced technologies. Our Smart Claim and Refund System is the first of its kind in the world and can handle more than two million requests annually, which means more than 5,000 requests a day. This is very beneficial to Dubai Customs and the clients alike. We are the first customs department at the GCC level to provide electronic refund of duty deposits.

"

In the Electronic Settlement (makasa) System, 37,349 claims for transferred duty charges were registered with a value of AED273 million.

Al Hashmi added that Dubai Customs has recently launched the Electronic Confirmation of Exit/Entry Services’ initiative in cooperation with DP World, UAE Region, to enhance the export of cargo load process. The initiative eases the process of refund claims submission at Dubai Customs, saves time and cost, while further expediting the exports of all kinds of goods. Customers can now submit refund claims immediately after loading vessels’ departure.

Claims can be applied around the clock, documents can be verified digitally, and all applications can be tracked using the mobile phone. Thanks to this facility, productivity in clearing non-hazardous shipments increased 98 percent.

During the spread of the pandemic, 100 percent electronic transformation was achieved in Dubai customs. All documents were uploaded to the system and claim applications were received and approved electronically.

