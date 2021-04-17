Dubai Customs completes 5m transactions in Q1, 2021, growing 20%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) Dubai Customs completed 5 million transactions in Q1 this year, according to latest figures. This is equivalent to double the number of transactions in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, and 20% more than Q1 2020, in which 4 million transactions were completed.

"We will target new international markets and attract more foreign investments to achieve Dubai vision of raising trade to 2 trillion Dollars in the next 5 years following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Clients Management Division. "We will actively participate in achieving the objectives of Dubai Strategic plan 2030 through building on what has so far been achieved in the emirate, which turned it into a regional and global hub for trade and tourism."

Figures of Q1 are very positive and they reflect not only a quick recovery from the pandemic, but also an outstanding growth. Economic performance is expected to grow 4% this year."

Customs declarations grew 24% in Q1, 2021 to 4.47m (50,000 declarations a day on average) from 3.4m in Q1, 2020. Payment requests came second at 238,400, followed by certificate and report requests at 141,800. Booking inspection date service received 76,700 requests and business registration service received 59,600 requests.

"This noticeable growth in the number of customs transactions reflects the sustainability and resilience of Dubai and UAE’s economy. It is a result of hard work and accumulated experiences of Dubai Customs in developing smart services.

We are moving forward towards more automation and digitalisation of our services. Transactions completed through smart platforms in Q1, 2021 formed 99.6 percent of the total 5 million transactions, with 67.2 percent completed through smart channels (3.4m transactions), 32.3 percent through electronic systems (1.6m transactions), and only 23,500 transactions through the counters.

"We worked together with all parties including the private sector and managed to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic last year. We are confident the economy will keep the momentum, especially with Dubai hosting EXPO 2020 this year," Al Khaja added.

To bolster partnership with the private sector and stimulate business activities, Dubai Customs gave authorisation to appointed car agencies to register their cars with the aim of saving time and cost.

Dubai Customs is organising the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference in coordination with the Federal Customs Authority and the World Customs Organisation (25th-27th May, 2021).

The conference will shed light on trade opportunities and different means and paths to develop trade. More than 1,500 trade and business experts will take part in the event.

Dubai Customs has recently signed an agreement with JAFZA, Dubai South and DAFZA to enable them enjoy all the services and benefits Dubai Customs provides through its cross border e-commerce platform. This will help enhance Dubai’s position on the global online commerce map.