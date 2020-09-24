Dubai Customs completes 85 CSR initiatives in 9 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Within its efforts to excel in the CSR field and overcome challenges of COVID-19, Dubai Customs completed 85 social initiatives that benefitted more than 32,000 people.

For this, Dubai Customs recruited its resources and potential to ensure its initiatives achieve the best results. These included the active participation of Ghayath Volunteer Team to help frontline officers at the COVID-19 screening centres in Dubai.

Other initiatives include the participation in "10 million meals" initiative, which provided food to those in need during the crisis, lighting Khalifa Tower with 1.2 million lights and Ramadan food distribution initiative.

Raising awareness during the crisis was another important side that Dubai Customs focused on. Several awareness workshops were organised to curb the spread of the virus by raising awareness around distancing and cleanliness.

"Sustainability is our keyword when it comes to CSR initiatives," said Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department.

"We made sure our initiatives reach out to as many beneficiaries as possible in different sectors following the Dubai Customs strategic approach and vision, which reflects the inherent values and genuineness of the UAE people."

Dubai Customs received the "Endowment Sign" from Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, MBRGCEC, in recognition of their noticeable efforts in supporting sustainable social development.

Dubai Customs carried out 175 social initiatives in 2018 and 80 initiatives during the first half of 2019. More than 600 CSR initiatives have been achieved in the last four years, including 175 initiatives in 2018, and 155 initiatives in 2019. Community happiness reached 92 per cent in 2019-2020, and this year the CSR ISO26000 was implemented.

"Dubai Customs is the only customs administration in the world that has released its bilingual Sustainable Report for the last 10 years following the best global reporting criteria," bin Gharib said in conclusion.