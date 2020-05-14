UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Completes Stimulus Package Requirements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Customs completes stimulus package requirements

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Dubai Customs has extended a refund of 20 percent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.

In a statement by Dubai Customs on Thursday, the package also includes the cancellation of the AED50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity. Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.

Existing guarantees of clearance companies will be refunded. The package includes exemption to traditional wooden commercial vessels registered in the country from mooring service fees for arrival and departure, and direct and indirect loading fees at Dubai and Hamriyah Ports.

The stimulus package also includes cancellation of bank guarantees required to be submitted before resolution of customs-related grievances, and cancellation of 25 percent down payment required for requesting instalment-based payment of government fees for obtaining and renewing licenses.

"We have completed and fulfilled the stimulus package requirements following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs.

He added, "All divisions including Customs Development Division, Finance, HR Division and Client Division all worked together to implement the stimulus package items in record time to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and support businesses during this difficult time.

"

Business and trade groups in Dubai have touched and benefited from Dubai stimulus package and shared with Dubai Customs their positive feedback.

Younis Othman, Director of Information Technology Department, said that they completed all technical requirements related to the implementation of the stimulus package which is part of Dubai plan to maintain its leading position around the world and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak.

In turn, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Director of Financial Department, explained that refund of 20 percent of customs duties for clients will include customs declarations of imported goods.

To refund the clearance guarantees, clients can enter Dubai Customs services through Dubai Trade and fill out the application and share it with the Client Partnership Section at the Client Happiness Department, explained Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department.

Behzad added Client Happiness Department holds regular meetings by video conference with the clients to listen to their suggestions and feedback.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister World Technology Dubai Bank Rashid March June Market All From Government Share

Recent Stories

ADAFSA warns public against spreading food rumours

5 minutes ago

Dubai Airports CEO speaks out on post-COVID-19 rec ..

20 minutes ago

We are united in humanity as brothers and sisters ..

20 minutes ago

OCHA Denounces Attacks on Health Workers, Hospital ..

25 minutes ago

Russia Concerned Over Attempts to Use COVID-19 for ..

25 minutes ago

Trump Says Ousted Health Official Bright is 'Disgr ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.