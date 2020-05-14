Dubai Customs completes stimulus package requirements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Dubai Customs has extended a refund of 20 percent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.

In a statement by Dubai Customs on Thursday, the package also includes the cancellation of the AED50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity. Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.

Existing guarantees of clearance companies will be refunded. The package includes exemption to traditional wooden commercial vessels registered in the country from mooring service fees for arrival and departure, and direct and indirect loading fees at Dubai and Hamriyah Ports.

The stimulus package also includes cancellation of bank guarantees required to be submitted before resolution of customs-related grievances, and cancellation of 25 percent down payment required for requesting instalment-based payment of government fees for obtaining and renewing licenses.

"We have completed and fulfilled the stimulus package requirements following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs.

He added, "All divisions including Customs Development Division, Finance, HR Division and Client Division all worked together to implement the stimulus package items in record time to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and support businesses during this difficult time.

"

Business and trade groups in Dubai have touched and benefited from Dubai stimulus package and shared with Dubai Customs their positive feedback.

Younis Othman, Director of Information Technology Department, said that they completed all technical requirements related to the implementation of the stimulus package which is part of Dubai plan to maintain its leading position around the world and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak.

In turn, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Director of Financial Department, explained that refund of 20 percent of customs duties for clients will include customs declarations of imported goods.

To refund the clearance guarantees, clients can enter Dubai Customs services through Dubai Trade and fill out the application and share it with the Client Partnership Section at the Client Happiness Department, explained Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department.

Behzad added Client Happiness Department holds regular meetings by video conference with the clients to listen to their suggestions and feedback.