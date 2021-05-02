Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperation with federal government to develop foreign trade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, visited Dubai Customs to view their latest projects and initiatives in developing foreign trade.

He was received by Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, along with executive directors and heads of the customs departments.

In the meeting, a detailed presentation was delivered on the development of foreign trade in Dubai and the role of Dubai Customs in achieving prosperity in trade through the delivery of the best services and facilities to businesses. The presentation also covered the methods used by Dubai Customs to combat dumping and protect foreign trade from such hazards.

During the visit, Al Zeyoudi was briefed on the latest initiatives and projects, and the efforts taken to advance the sector following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which call for clients’ happiness, streamlined procedures and advanced services.

"The foreign trade sector is one of the main catalysts in diversifying and growing our national non-oil gross domestic product.

Undoubtedly, Dubai Customs plays a pivotal role in this regard and in developing the customs sector. Our visit to Dubai Customs was very good and we saw the outstanding efforts done here to develop the sector and enhance the performance of the foreign trade sector. Customs and trade services are at the highest level, and this reflects positively on growing the foreign trade sector and helping with a quick recovery from the covid-19 crisis," noted Dr. Al Zeyoudi.

Al Zeyoudi added, "We closely coordinate with Dubai Customs to ensure best synergy between Federal and local entities to achieve the national vision and leadership, and enhance our standing and competitiveness, in line with the requirements of the UAE Centennial 2071."

Sultan bin Sulayem expressed his appreciation for Al Zeyoudi’s visit.

Ahmad Alkhuroosi, Director of the Customs Tariff and Origin Department, delivered a presentation on the fees collected to combat dumping, and all compensatory and preventive measures taken to tackle the dumping issue.

He offered recommendations on how to face these challenges through updating the electronic systems used in calculating fees levied for fighting dumping.