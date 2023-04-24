Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 24/7, 365 days a year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) Dubai Customs announced that its customs services, including customs declarations, clearance of goods, and inspection, operate 24/7, 365 days a year, without any interruption, even on holidays and official breaks.

The government department has provided intelligent platforms that enable clients to carry out customs services from anywhere in the world at any time. During the first quarter of this year, the completion rate of transactions through digital channels reached 100.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said, “Dubai has always been distinguished for its economy, infrastructure, and logistics services that attract businesses, trade, and capital. Projects such as Rashid Port, Jebel Ali, Cargo Village, and the airport support Dubai's vision and strategy to be among the top three global economic cities.”

Musabih also revealed that customs data showed an increase in customs declarations, reaching 5.7 million declarations in the first quarter of this year. This means that our digital platforms, which the department invested in over the past years, have the capacity and efficiency to process about 63,000 customs declarations daily. The Smart Workspace platform accelerates and facilitates customs declarations, reducing the processing time to less than four hours, saving 1.4 million work hours for companies. Inspection appointment requests increased to 176,000, a 16.5 percent increase compared to 151,000 requests in the first quarter of the previous year.

Musabih confirmed that Dubai Customs improves services, develops capabilities, eases procedures, and operates its systems around the clock, anticipating the future of the customs sector to contribute to achieving Dubai's economic agenda D33.

"Mirsal 2" is a revolutionary and comprehensive smart customs system, created and developed by Dubai Customs to facilitate and streamline trade, enhance community and economic protection, and elevate the level of services provided to customers. It is a qualitative leap in the history of customs work due to its enormous capabilities and modern technologies, as well as its inclusiveness of various customs procedures.

Developed according to the standards and requirements of the World Customs Organisation and the best practices of global customs systems, "Mirsal 2" provides a range of customs services to traders, including registration, clearance, licensing, and electronic payment procedures, without the use of any paper. The continuous updating of the "Mirsal 2" system is a crucial starting point for providing fundamental advantages to traders, enabling them to achieve real added value that enhances their returns from business operations by shortening the time and effort required to complete customs transactions. In fact, the system is capable of completing 98 percent of transactions without any human intervention, resulting in a whopping 98 percent satisfaction rate among users of electronic and intelligent customs services.