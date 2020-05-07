UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Convenes Quarterly Consultative Council By Video Conference

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) During the first Customs Consultative Council meeting 2020, organised quarterly by Dubai Customs, representatives and heads of business groups in Dubai confirmed that Dubai always stands with them against any economic challenges.

The video conference meeting was chaired by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and attended by the higher management team and a number of representatives of business groups and members of the Council.

Following the stimulus package plan announced by Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Customs extended a refund of 20 percent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.

Dhows and ships registered locally are exempted of any berthing fees. The package also includes the cancellation of the AED 50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity. Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.

Heads and representatives of business groups in Dubai thanked Dubai Customs for convening the 4th meeting in time during the crisis to listen to their suggestions and share with them the latest knowledge about initiatives and development programmes.

One of the suggestions Dubai Customs heard in the meeting was to exempt masks and gloves from any customs duties during the pandemic.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said, "Dubai Customs has handled 4 million customs transactions during Q1,2020, and this is a manifestation of the resilient economy in Dubai being an international economic and business hub. Our advanced systems and infrastructure were behind the streamlined procedures during the last 3 months."

He added they are studying and evaluating their procedures and operations and how they can be ready to the post-coronavirus era.

On his part, Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division, said, "It’s no surprise that Dubai Customs, against the current crisis, managed to meet all the needs of the local market. Dubai external trade in foodstuff in Q1, 2020 reached around AED11b."

Dubai Customs also organises round table meetings on a regular basis to discuss the world trade updates and the future prospects.

