Dubai Customs deals with 4m bags, makes 204 seizures at airports in Q1

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) Dubai Customs works hard to ensure all passengers visiting Dubai enjoy an incredible airport experience that can really enhance their journey.

The Passenger Operations Department plays an essential role in ensuring a streamlined passenger flow and at the same time protecting the society from the hazards of illegitimate drugs and prohibited items.

Figures released by Dubai Customs showed that the Passenger Operations Department dealt with 7,417 inbound flights in Q1, 2021, with 2 million passengers onboard and 4 million bags.

The department also made 294 seizures (24 customs seizures and 180 criminal seizures). In the same period, the Department completed 8,900 customs declarations and thwarted the smuggling of 56kg of narcotics and 3,951 narcotic pills.

"The Passenger Operations Department goes above and beyond to ensure a pleasant travel experience for all passengers coming to Dubai airports," said Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.

"For this we adopt the best and most advanced technologies and AI applications. These include iDeclare application, which enables passengers declare their belongings reducing time needed to complete customs routine to less than 4 minutes. The application is available on Apple Store and Google Play. We are also well prepared and ready to receive the exhibitors and visitors of EXPO2020 next October.

"The Department continuously develops new creative projects to boost efficiency of procedures at the airport, and we have raised the number of inspection officers to 822 inspectors, supported by 77 screening systems (58 systems for bigger baggage and 19 devices for handbags.) "We made different types of seizures during the first quarter, which reflects the inspectors’ vigilance, discipline and professionalism. The seizures included 11.9kg of marijuana and 9.6kg of cocaine."