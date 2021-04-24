UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Deals With 4m Bags, Makes 204 Seizures At Airports In Q1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Dubai Customs deals with 4m bags, makes 204 seizures at airports in Q1

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) Dubai Customs works hard to ensure all passengers visiting Dubai enjoy an incredible airport experience that can really enhance their journey.

The Passenger Operations Department plays an essential role in ensuring a streamlined passenger flow and at the same time protecting the society from the hazards of illegitimate drugs and prohibited items.

Figures released by Dubai Customs showed that the Passenger Operations Department dealt with 7,417 inbound flights in Q1, 2021, with 2 million passengers onboard and 4 million bags.

The department also made 294 seizures (24 customs seizures and 180 criminal seizures). In the same period, the Department completed 8,900 customs declarations and thwarted the smuggling of 56kg of narcotics and 3,951 narcotic pills.

"The Passenger Operations Department goes above and beyond to ensure a pleasant travel experience for all passengers coming to Dubai airports," said Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.

"For this we adopt the best and most advanced technologies and AI applications. These include iDeclare application, which enables passengers declare their belongings reducing time needed to complete customs routine to less than 4 minutes. The application is available on Apple Store and Google Play. We are also well prepared and ready to receive the exhibitors and visitors of EXPO2020 next October.

"The Department continuously develops new creative projects to boost efficiency of procedures at the airport, and we have raised the number of inspection officers to 822 inspectors, supported by 77 screening systems (58 systems for bigger baggage and 19 devices for handbags.) "We made different types of seizures during the first quarter, which reflects the inspectors’ vigilance, discipline and professionalism. The seizures included 11.9kg of marijuana and 9.6kg of cocaine."

Related Topics

Google Drugs Dubai Same October Criminals Apple All From Best Million Airport

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe bowling coach vows to win the series agai ..

18 minutes ago

In terms of population, there are almost no entert ..

20 minutes ago

Crew Dragon Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Docks Wit ..

26 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar thanks fans and friends over birt ..

55 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Minister Says Expelled Russian Dipl ..

49 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec Plans to Register Own Single-Dose ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.