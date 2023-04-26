UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Dealt With 112 Cases Of 10 Million Counterfeit Goods Worth AED29 Million In Q1 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 million in Q1 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 26th April, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Customs went all out to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day 2023, with a theme focused on "Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity". The event was presided over by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, and attended by representatives from various government entities, including Federal and local governments, and foreign diplomatic missions.

During the event, Musabih emphasithe crucial role of women in driving progress across all domains and declared them essential co-creators and co-architects of progress. Dubai Customs also recognized the excellent contributions made by women to the customs profession through the "Al-Thuraya Award."

Dubai Customs has been relentless in its pursuit of counterfeit goods and the protection of intellectual property rights. In 2022, the department dealt with 388 cases of intellectual property disputes, taking on 15 million counterfeit goods with a total value of AED110 million. During the first quarter of 2023, Dubai Customs handled 112 cases involving 10 million counterfeit goods with a total value of AED29 million. The department is committed to environmental responsibility and has organised recycling operations to dispose of seized counterfeit goods.

Dubai Customs has also launched awareness campaigns to educate the public on the risks and dangers of counterfeit goods.

The department has registered 350 trademarks and 160 commercial agencies to further support the protection of intellectual property rights.

To promote women's participation in all major economic and social fields, Darren Tang, Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), emphasised the crucial role women have played throughout history in building civilisation. WIPO is implementing a comprehensive system to protect intellectual property rights and promote women's participation.

Dubai Customs is also encouraging the younger generation to join the fight against counterfeit goods by launching the Dubai Customs Intellectual Property Award for schools and universities in 2023. The Personality of the Year award was presented to Dr. Metha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, and Alia Al Shamlan, Director of Farjan Dubai, for their significant contributions in their respective fields.

Several schools were awarded the Dubai Customs Intellectual Property Award, including Al Mawakeb School-Al Khawaneej and Al Zawraa school in Ajman for their innovative projects.

Dubai Customs' efforts to protect intellectual property rights promote environmental responsibility and raise public awareness of the dangers of counterfeit goods, making their dedication admirable.

