Dubai Customs Develops 32 Disruptive Innovations, Bags 14 Innovation Awards In 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) Dubai Customs has announced it celebrated 32 disruptive innovations developed throughout 2020, raising the number of innovations developed by the government department between 2010 and 2020 to 237.

Dubai Customs also received 14 global awards for outstanding achievement in innovation in 2020 to raise the total number of recognitions and awards to 124.

"Prioritising innovation today is essential to unlocking post-crisis prosperity and growth," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs.

"Dubai Customs has worked diligently to turn innovation into a daily practice following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. We are following certain strategies to keep up the good work and maintain our leading position around the world. We focus on artificial intelligence, AI, applications in the coming phase. New uses and applications of AI are developed every day, bringing us closer to an unparalleled future.

A future that we could have never imagined. This will put us closer to fulfil the requirements of the UAE Centennial 2071 and other ambitious plans and projects," he added.

Hussain Al Fardan, Dubai Customs’ Innovation Centre senior manager, said, "Dubai Customs crowned its outstanding performance with seven awards from Ideas America to raise the total number of accolades in 2020 to 14. The awards included the first place (Gold Award) in Idea of the Year (Team Category) for the leading project on "The Cross Border e-Commerce". This project is the first of its kind in the region, and it utilises blockchain technology to integrate and automate operations between Customs, Free Zones, logistics, and courier companies."

The Innovation Centre has organised a series of brainstorming sessions for different teams to come up with disruptive ideas. These sessions have generated 72 percent of the total number of ideas, which played a significant role in facilitating customs operations and facing different challenges including one from COVID-19.

