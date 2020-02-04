UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Develops Programme To Facilitate Expo 2020 Exhibitors, Participants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Customs develops programme to facilitate Expo 2020 exhibitors, participants

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs has revealed that a programme has been developed that will help inspect and check all airborne shipments, and it will be ready in the next few months.

This timely service will be significant to Expo 2020 Dubai exhibitors and participants," he said during his visit to the Cargo Village Customs Centre, which operates under the Air Customs Centres Management.

Humaid Al Rashid, Director of Air Customs Centre Management received Musabih, who was accompanied by Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division.

He was told that Air Customs Centre Management, one of Dubai Customs’ centres, completed around 6.2 million customs transactions and made 715 seizures in 166,638 inspection operations in 2019.

Musabih toured the facilities to evaluate the quality of services delivered to the clients.

The Dubai Customs Director General listened to a brief on the latest efforts and steps being taken to develop customs services to ensure better business returns and reduction in time, cost and effort.

Commenting on the visit, Musabih said, "Equipping the customs centres with the latest and most advanced technologies is part of our strategy to improve protection and security. This will also develop trade and encourage more investments into the country following the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

