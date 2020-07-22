UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Customs, DIFC to support investors, facilitate export, import activities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) In line with the directives of the Dubai government to support investors and reduce financial burdens on them, Dubai Customs signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, to enhance joint relations between government agencies and private institutions.

Under the agreement, the two parties will enhance their partnership to support the UAE and Dubai economy in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai Customs and the Dubai International Financial Centre work together with the local and international government authorities and private institutions to ensure business prosperity and to maintain Dubai’s leading position worldwide in facilitating global trade.

The new agreement will facilitate transit and export of goods for companies licenced and working at the DIFC. It will enable companies licenced by the DIFC to complete all export and import operations online and through shipping agents and express transportation companies.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division, said the agreement is very important and is in line with Dubai Customs policy of supporting merchants and investors.

"This MoU reflects the efforts between Dubai entities to push the wheels of economy forward and help curb the COVID-19 and its implications by finding world-class solutions in support of business and trade. In what has been a testing time, we have maintained very good communication with the clients to listen to their suggestions and solve their problems."

On her part, Alya Al Zarouni, Executive Vice President – Operations at Dubai International Financial Centre, said, "With this strategic partnership with Dubai Customs we hope we can provide enough incentives to our clients to reduce the cost of conducting business activities in the emirate. There will be various benefits including easier import and transit of goods to the Financial Centre and customs duty exemptions, which will foster and maintain the leading position Dubai enjoys worldwide."

