Dubai Customs discusses future inspection solutions with manufacturers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) To enhance its security competency in in section, Dubai Customs, represented by the Technical Support Department, held a meeting with inspection system manufacturers to discuss future solutions and latest advancements in the field.

Technical Support team and representatives of manufacturing companies attended the video-conferencing meeting.

Meeting focused on development of different procedures including efficient handling of goods, facilitation of inspection procedures, and automation of customs and financial transactions, and integrating the systems to faster and more streamlined customs procedures.

The companiesâ€™ represented proposed different solutions to enhance inspection security. These included the diffraction solutions, the computerised tomography CT scan, and the development of analytical algorithms.

The two sides discussed the challenges that face inspectors, which include the lack of waterproof devices and scanning systems for dhows and wooden vessels.

Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department said the strategic partnership between Dubai Customs and the manufacturing companies is very important in boosting security and safety towards protecting the society from the hazards of illegitimate trade.