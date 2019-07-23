Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED36 billion in Q1 of 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) The Dubai-China bilateral trade hit AED139 billion in 2018, and was valued at AED36 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Telecoms, phones, personal computers, aluminium, gold, automobiles, and engines topped the list of the most traded commodities between Dubai and China.

China has been Dubai’s top trading partner since 2014, after the emirate cemented its status as a major regional and global hub for the Chinese market.

A statement released by Dubai Customs in conjunction with the milestone visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, noted that there are as many as 876 active Chinese businesses currently registered with Dubai Customs, including 623 firms holding trade licences, 244 licenced free-zone establishments, and nine companies with professional licences.

Dubai Customs officials said that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to China further reinforces the strategic partnership between both countries through the signing of various bilateral trade agreements.

During the visit, a Mutual Recognition Agreement between the UAE Federal Customs Authority and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China was signed for the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator programme. This will particularly boost the partnership between China and the UAE on the Belt and Road plan, the giant global economic project, for which the UAE is a key partner.

Dubai Customs is already utilising some of China’s most advanced, state-of-the-art screening and inspection technology to scan containers, goods, vehicles and passengers across its various customs centres in Dubai, including in the flagship Port of Jebel Ali and at the Dubai International Airport.