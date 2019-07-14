Dubai Customs, Dubai Government Excellence Programme discuss cooperation

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Dubai Customs Director-General Ahmed Mahboob Musabih welcomed Dr. Hazza Al Nuaimi, the new Coordinator General of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, DGEP, of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai.

This is part of Dubai Customs’ strategy to maintain close ties of cooperation with government agencies and raise Dubai's profile as a global centre of excellence in all aspects of public service.

Musabih pointed out that the DGEP has played a central role in improving the efficiency of government work and organisational performance in Dubai, making it a role model locally, regionally and globally.

He also highlighted the latest Dubai Customs achievements, most importantly the recent recognition from the World Customs Organisation which commended Dubai Customs SMART services as a perfect example for the international Customs community to follow. He also stated that in March 2020 Dubai would be hosting the 5th WCO Authorised Economic Operator conference for the first time in the middle East, as a unique move from Dubai Customs to reestablish Dubai as a hub of global trade in support of the newly launched Dubai Silk Road venture.

The meeting also discussed Dubai Customs’ AI-based Productivity Engine initiative which has recently been endorsed by the Dubai Executive Council. "We are currently conducting intensive meetings with relevant government entities in Dubai to walk them through the new system and how to make the best of it towards raising efficiencies in the government sector," said Musabih.

"Dubai Customs topped the Customer Happiness Index with a score of 97.49 percent, thanks to our steadfast commitment to making customers happy with the delivery of beyond-expectation services and simplifying customs procedures using high technology to further reduce time and cost of trading through Dubai," he concluded.