Dubai Customs enhances travel experience with seamless passenger clearance for Eid Al Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Dubai Customs has completed its preparations to facilitate the arrival of travelers through Dubai airports during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, including those returning from performing Umrah in the last ten days of Ramadan.
The Passenger Operations Department has implemented a specialised plan for peak travel seasons, ensuring seamless customs procedures with high efficiency and quality. Customs officers are dedicated to expediting passenger processing, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for tourism and travel.
Dubai Customs remains a key partner in the success of Dubai International Airport, which has recorded remarkable performance in 2024.
Khalid Al Mouazen, Manager of Terminal 3 at Dubai Customs, highlighted that Dubai Customs has developed an operational plan to manage the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during Eid and the return of Umrah pilgrims.
To ensure smooth operations, additional inspection officers have been deployed, and close coordination is maintained with key partners, including Dubai Airports, Emirates Airline, and other carriers. Daily meetings help streamline operations, and advance notifications allow proactive adjustments to accommodate fluctuations in passenger volume. Real-time coordination between airline duty officers and customs inspectors ensures efficiency across all airport terminals.
As part of its efforts to enhance the travel experience, Dubai Customs has arranged special welcome services and symbolic gifts for arriving passengers during Eid, acknowledging that the airport serves as the gateway to Dubai’s diverse attractions and festivities. With a significant number of visitors from the GCC during this period, the department remains committed to delivering a warm reception while maintaining fast and efficient customs clearance, without compromising security.
A key initiative supporting these efforts is the iDeclare (Smart Disclosure) program, an advanced digital solution designed to simplify customs declarations for travelers. This initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision of a hassle-free travel experience and reinforces Dubai International Airport’s standing among the world's top airports.
Through the iDeclare mobile application, incoming passengers can pre-declare their personal belongings, including goods, gifts, coins, and cash. The app also enables travelers to initiate customs clearance requests before arrival, significantly reducing processing times at the red channel to under four minutes.
Dubai Customs also offers a Traveler’s Customs Guide on its official website.
