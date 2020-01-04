Dubai Customs’ example should be followed globally: WCO

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2020) The World Customs Organisation, WCO, has recently applauded the advanced procedures and services Dubai Customs delivers to its clients.

Ricardo Treviño Chapa, Deputy Secretary-General of the WCO, stated in his recent visit to Dubai Customs that the department plays a noticeable part in developing customs work globally.

The customs work system and methodology in Dubai Customs is an example that needs to be followed by other customs organisations around the world, he said.

Chapa cited Mirsal 2 as a successful system that deserves to be presented before international conferences so that other customs departments learn from it.

On the sidelines of the WCO Global Communication Strategies Conference which concluded in Brussels, Belgium on 9th October, 2019, WCO Secretary-General, Kunio Mikuriya, said, hosting the 5th edition of the WCO Global AEO Conference in Dubai from 10th to 12th March, 2020, is an indication of the world-class level that Dubai Customs has reached in all aspects.

The WCO has also confirmed in its Columbus Program that Dubai Customs enjoys a fully-integrated strategy and a clear vision enriched by numerous smart initiatives. This has encouraged the WCO’s experts to consider Dubai Customs as a role model locally, regionally and globally.

In its report, the WCO stated that Dubai Customs works in line with the WCO vision of supporting legitimate trade and securing borders.

Through its magazine, the WCO has highlighted the major role played by Dubai Customs in advancing the customs field, citing some impressive projects including the Virtual Corridor, Ideclare and the launch of the Authorised Economic Operator.

Dubai Customs announced major upgrades on its smart risk engine which raises predictive capabilities by 80 percent. The AI Predictive Risk Engine uses machine learning algorithms in customs vertical systems to improve time spent by Dubai Customs executing legitimate declarations by implementing modules in risk prediction, fraud detection, valuation price assessment, HS CODE Classification, and exception automation.

Dubai Customs developed several programmes and applications that facilitated work and reduced the time needed by clients to clear their shipments. These include Mirsal 2, Smart Risk Engine, and Smart Workspace Platform.

Dubai Customs has also launched the Authorised Economic Operator, AEO, which has seen rapid growth and development since its launch under the aegis of the Federal Customs Authority in October 2016. The AEO programme helped catapult the UAE to the top of the world’s Efficiency of Customs Procedures Index in the annual report of Global Competitiveness.