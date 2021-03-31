UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Eyes Cooperation With Dubai Future Foundation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Dubai Customs has discussed its cooperation with Dubai Future Foundation, to explore and develop new technologies that will help former in consolidating its vision to facilitate global trade and protect the society.

A delegation from Dubai Customs visited the labs of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Khalifa Al Qama, Head of Dubai future Labs, received Mansoor AlMalik, Executive Director for Policies and Legislation, Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, and Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department.

The meeting aimed at enhancing means of cooperation with the Foundation. With this fruitful cooperation, Dubai Customs looks forward to boosting its position worldwide, being a leading customs department that provides the latest and smartest services within a wider vision of turning Dubai into the best place in the world to live and work.

