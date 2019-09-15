Dubai Customs eyes more cooperation with South Africa to boost mutual trade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, and a South African delegation headed by the Consul-General, Mogobo David Magabe, have discussed means to further develop cooperation relations between the two sides.

Musabih briefed the South African delegation about customs facilities and services delivered by Dubai Customs to investors and businesses. He also talked about the different initiatives dedicated to supporting the business sector confirming Dubai Customs willingness and preparedness to support foreign businesses as part of its vision in supporting legitimate trade.

"Trade between the UAE and South Africa reached AED14.1 billion in 2018, and there are eight daily scheduled flights for Emirates Airlines that connect the UAE to South Africa," he added.

"Dubai is hosting the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference from 10th to 12th March 2020, which will be held in cooperation with the World Customs Organisation and the UAE Federal Customs Authority," said Musabih, nothing that more than 1,000 customs, cargo, IT and logistics specialists and executives will take part in this grand event.

For his part, the South African Consul-General said, "Dubai has become one of the world's most preferred expatriate locations. We view it as a future investment gate and will spare no effort to enhance our investments here," said Magabe. "I urge South African companies to invest in Dubai and would like to thank Dubai Customs for their important role in developing and facilitating trade between Dubai and South Africa."

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division, Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs, Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division and a number of directors and heads of departments, as well as 17 representatives of South African companies in Dubai.

South African delegation’s visit to Dubai Customs is part of Ertebaat initiative, which was launched by Dubai Customs to enhance ties with the diplomatic missions and foreign businesses.