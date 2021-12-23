UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle 79,477 Captagon Pills At Hatta Border Crossing

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Crossing

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) Authorities at Dubai Customs have foiled an attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills (14.5kg) at Hatta Border Crossing customs centre.

The illegal shipment was discovered on 1st November in a hidden place of a Gulf man’s car who tried to get away with it by concealing it in hidden parts of his luxury car.

Inspection officers suspected the man after reading his body language at the border. Consequently, the car was thoroughly inspected, and 1.28 grams of crystal meth were also seized in the operation, dubbed Code H Operation.

Recent years have seen increasing attempts to smuggle captagon pills in the region.

"Dubai Customs has advanced customs systems in place, and the inspectors are highly trained to thwart all types of smuggling attempts," said Humaid Al Rasheed, Director of Land Customs Centres Management.

"We follow the best international practices fulfilling the requirements of Dubai Customs’ strategic plan 2021-2026 towards a global safe customs and to protect our society in the best possible way."

On his part, Hamad Kajour, Director of Hatta Border Crossing commended the inspector’s performance in thwarting restricted and prohibited items.

"The Center has dealt with 53,466 vehicles in the first nine months this year, which means an average of 200 vehicles and 160 trucks a day. This is a big number that necessitates alertness, swiftness, accuracy and professionalism. We have made 97 seizures in the first nine months this year," Kajour said.

Related Topics

Dubai Vehicles Car Man Reading November Border All Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to ..

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to mark Ministry of Interior’s ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen b ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen bilateral relations

58 minutes ago
 Moin Khan dances with actor Ali Ansari at wedding ..

Moin Khan dances with actor Ali Ansari at wedding event

1 hour ago
 New AED50 polymer banknote is an official currency ..

New AED50 polymer banknote is an official currency: CBUAE

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.