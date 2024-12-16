Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cruise ships between Jan -Nov 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Dubai Customs announced that its Passenger Operations Department efficiently handled over 1.23 million bags for 281,775 passengers on board 187 cruise ships between January and November 2024.

This underscores its commitment to providing world-class customs services at Port Rashid and Dubai Harbour amid the continued growth of Dubai’s maritime tourism sector.

Khalid Ahmed, Director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, highlighted the Department’s pivotal role in supporting Dubai’s tourism growth. “We are committed to supporting Dubai’s growing tourism sector through a strategic vision that focuses on delivering efficient, state-of-the-art customs services, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers arriving by air or sea. Our efforts support Dubai’s tourism goals and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” he said.

“We take pride in being an integral part of Dubai’s global achievements in tourism and travel, through iconic hubs like Dubai International Airport, Port Rashid, and Dubai Harbour.”

Ahmed also underscored Dubai Customs’ commitment to fostering the growth of maritime tourism by providing seamless and world-class services to cruise passengers.

He noted that close collaboration with strategic partners plays a key role in delivering outstanding services at cruise terminals, attracting more visitors and further establishing Dubai as a global tourism hub.

Falah Al Sammak, Senior Manager of Passenger Operations at Al Maktoum International Airport, reiterated Dubai Customs’ ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance its services. “Dubai Customs is continually developing its services to ensure smooth and efficient travel through its customs checkpoints, including Dubai International Airport and the city’s renowned maritime hubs. Dubai’s unique position as a bridge between East and West requires exceptional year-round service standards for travellers and tourists,” Al Sammak said.

As the 2024-2025 cruise season kicks off, Dubai is set to welcome some of the world’s largest cruise ships at Port Rashid and Dubai Harbour. This season is expected to see an influx of mega cruise liners, further cementing Dubai’s reputation as a leading global tourist destination.

To meet the growing demand, Dubai Customs has rolled out innovative customs solutions aimed at enhancing passenger satisfaction. Cruise terminals at Dubai’s ports offer unmatched levels of comfort and efficiency, ensuring a seamless and luxurious experience for travellers arriving by sea.