Dubai Customs honours best-performing clients, businesses

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) Dubai Customs organised its sixth monthly client recognition ceremony of 2019 to honour the best-performing clients and businesses across various categories, where Director-General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, presented the representatives of 27 top performing companies with shields of appreciation and recognition.

The event was attended by a host of senior officers and heads of departments from Dubai Customs.

In his opening remarks, Musabih said, "Dubai Customs has stepped up collaboration and engagement with customers to meet the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, towards delivering a high standard of customs services and facilities to all Dubai-based businesses and traders to help them do business more efficiently in a fast and cost-effective manner. This would ultimately enhance Dubai’s competitiveness as a hub of global trade."

Ahmed Mahboob pointed out that Dubai Customs reached unprecedented new heights of customer happiness by achieving a score of 97.49 percent on Smart Dubai’s Happiness Index 2018. "Our priority and focus going forward is to further engage with our clients, so that together we can come up with new exceptional ideas and initiate innovative projects that would boost economic growth for Dubai and the UAE, in implementation of the objectives outlined in the 'Letter of New Season' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the Eight Principles and 50-Year Charter of Dubai," he said.

The use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence is at the heart of what Dubai Customs does to develop customs and trade services to world class levels, Musabih said.

"The aim is to boost the UAE's position on global competitiveness indicators and to achieve the goals of the UAE Vision 2021 and the Dubai Plan 2021. We have made significant progress in our innovation and development drive, with a record number of achievements in automated customs clearance and non-intrusive inspection systems, such as Mirsal 2, Risk Engine, the Advanced Container Scanning system, and very recently, the Smart Vessel Berthing System launched in the Dubai Creek Port," he said.

The Dubai Customs Director-General further noted that the entity recently launched the "AI Hackathon" to engage innovators and programmers in the development of smart high-tech systems and reward their ideas and innovations.

Dubai Customs will be showcasing its projects and innovations at Gitex 2019, which is due to kick off on 6th October, 2019.