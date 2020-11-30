Dubai Customs honours winners of ‘Al Furdah Falcons Award’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) Dubai Customs today held a ceremony to honour the winners of the Al Furdah Falcons Award, in recognition of the outstanding efforts of the frontline heroes and staff who worked efficiently from home during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award recognised 40 contenders in individual categories, while corporate-level categories included three awardees each in the Watchful Eye Group, Best Project/Initiative/Idea, and Border Protectors category, and 20 in the Special Honours category.

The ceremony was attended by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, alongside several senior executives, heads of departments and the award winners. All precautionary measures, including social distancing, were taken. The event took place at Dubai Customs Al Furdah Hall and was internally streamed live to all employees.

The first edition of the award has seven categories that are divided into two levels: the Individual level which includes the Medal of Customs Honour, Medal of Best Director during the remote working period, and Medal of Best Supervisor during the remote working period.

The Corporate level includes the Watchful Eye Group, Best Project/Initiative/Idea, Border Protectors for best department implementing precautionary measures at work, and the Special Honours category.

There were 220 entries competing for the Al Furdah Falcons Award in different categories. After evaluation of the entries by an external judging panel, 100 contenders were shortlisted for the final round where 49 individual nominees were announced as winners and 20 departments selected for Special Honours.

The Director-General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, congratulated the winners and nominees and lavished praise on them for their great efforts and contributions during the pandemic. He also urged them to continue the excellent work into the future to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.

"For us at Dubai Customs, the pursuit of organisational excellence is not an end in itself but rather an inherent approach towards ensuring sustainable success and continued readiness to keep pace with global changes and overcome any crises," Musabih explained.