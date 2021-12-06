UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs, India Explore Boosting Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

Dubai Customs, India explore boosting cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Dubai Customs has organised a virtual meeting with an Indian business and trade delegation as part of their "Ertibat Initiative" to enhance cooperation with diplomatic missions and trade partners.

The meeting took place in the presence of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Director-General of Dubai Customs; and Dr. Aman Bouri, Indian Consul-General to the UAE.

Dr. Bouri thanked Dubai Customs for organising the meetings, which serve the interests of both parties and facilitate trade and investment activity between India and the UAE.

The Indian Consul-General added, "Trade between the UAE and India shows signs of remarkable recovery and growth thanks to the world's procedures and measures last year that led to a slowdown in the spread of the pandemic. India and the UAE are continuing their negotiations on the comprehensive economic partnership agreement, further strengthening ties, expanding economic and investment possibilities and ushering in a new era of strategic collaboration between the two countries.

"Such an agreement could increase mutual trade of commodities to US$100 billion and services to $15 billion in the next five years. Many Indian businesspersons are moving their headquarters or branches to Dubai. Expo 2020 Dubai means a lot to us in India, and we are the largest nationality in the exhibition."

Musabih, in turn, said, "India is Dubai's second-largest trade partner, and the emirate's trade with India touched AED67 billion in the first half of 2021 (AED32 billion imports, AED19 billion exports, and AED16 billion re-exports), growing 74 percent from AED39 billion in the corresponding period in 2020."

Major commodities include diamonds at AED20.8 billion, gold at AED10.4 billion, petroleum oils at AED4.3 billion, and telecom at AED4 billion.

Musabih also highlighted significant achievements during 2021 and the department's vision for the following year.

In the meeting, presentations were delivered on the Authorised Economic Operator, and the Cross Border e-Commerce Platform.

Related Topics

India World Exports Business UAE Dubai Border 2020 Gold From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Russian artists create modern street art, graffiti ..

Russian artists create modern street art, graffiti objects in Dubai

25 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Remains of Priyantha sent to Sri ..

Sialkot lynching: Remains of Priyantha sent to Sri Lanka

27 minutes ago
 PTI's apex body delegation visits Sri Lankan High ..

PTI's apex body delegation visits Sri Lankan High Commission, expresses condolen ..

10 minutes ago
 Gov't committed to rule of law: minister Fazal Sha ..

Gov't committed to rule of law: minister Fazal Shakur Khan

10 minutes ago
 EU Right-Wing Parties Seek to Form Coalition in Cu ..

EU Right-Wing Parties Seek to Form Coalition in Current Session of Parliament - ..

10 minutes ago
 US Tries to Expand AUKUS, Russia Doubts It Will Pr ..

US Tries to Expand AUKUS, Russia Doubts It Will Promote Regional Stability - Lav ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.