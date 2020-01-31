Dubai Customs inks MoU with Global Innovation Institute GInI

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) Dubai Customs and the Global Innovation Institute GInI have signed a memorandum of understanding under which the institute will support Dubai Customs in innovation and skill development.

GInI will give Dubai Customs access to its innovation labs, e-libraries and different scientific resources which comes in line with Dubai and Dubai Customs strategy in tackling the future of trade on innovative and scientific foundations through close partnerships with leading institutions around the world.

The MoU, which is one of Dubai Customs' events in the 3rd UAE Customs Week 2020, was signed by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and Anthony Mills, CEO of GInI.

Under the MoU, Dubai Customs will be able to participate in the GInI Council and supports its chances of becoming a Council Member. GInI will provide full support to Dubai Customs to help in building a full integrated business system and will help link Dubai with international business entities.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said: "Relying on the outstanding experience of GInI in innovation, scientific research and training, this MoU will open wide horizons to Dubai Customs to build capacities and benefit from the best practices and resources, and develop innovative projects in close cooperation with the institute."

Anthony Mills commented: "We look forward to working with Dubai Customs, the leading customs administration and the first government department in the UAE and the middle east to have received the "Certified Innovative Organization"- Leader level certificate."

Hussam Juma, Director, Service Innovation Department and Innovation Team Leader at Dubai Customs said that Dubai Customs nurtures its innovation strategies and plans by partnering with leading institutions and seeking best practices to turn innovation into a daily practice.