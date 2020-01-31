UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Inks MoU With Global Innovation Institute GInI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:15 PM

Dubai Customs inks MoU with Global Innovation Institute GInI

Dubai Customs and the Global Innovation Institute GInI have signed a memorandum of understanding under which the institute will support Dubai Customs in innovation and skill development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) Dubai Customs and the Global Innovation Institute GInI have signed a memorandum of understanding under which the institute will support Dubai Customs in innovation and skill development.

GInI will give Dubai Customs access to its innovation labs, e-libraries and different scientific resources which comes in line with Dubai and Dubai Customs strategy in tackling the future of trade on innovative and scientific foundations through close partnerships with leading institutions around the world.

The MoU, which is one of Dubai Customs' events in the 3rd UAE Customs Week 2020, was signed by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and Anthony Mills, CEO of GInI.

Under the MoU, Dubai Customs will be able to participate in the GInI Council and supports its chances of becoming a Council Member. GInI will provide full support to Dubai Customs to help in building a full integrated business system and will help link Dubai with international business entities.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said: "Relying on the outstanding experience of GInI in innovation, scientific research and training, this MoU will open wide horizons to Dubai Customs to build capacities and benefit from the best practices and resources, and develop innovative projects in close cooperation with the institute."

Anthony Mills commented: "We look forward to working with Dubai Customs, the leading customs administration and the first government department in the UAE and the middle east to have received the "Certified Innovative Organization"- Leader level certificate."

Hussam Juma, Director, Service Innovation Department and Innovation Team Leader at Dubai Customs said that Dubai Customs nurtures its innovation strategies and plans by partnering with leading institutions and seeking best practices to turn innovation into a daily practice.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Middle East 2020 From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Member National Assembly Shahzain Bugti calls on P ..

20 minutes ago

3-day 'Snow Festival' kicks off in Galyat

20 minutes ago

Russian Sports Ministry Suspends State Accreditati ..

20 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Plans to Ru ..

34 minutes ago

First 5-day anti-polio campaign of 2020 to start f ..

54 minutes ago

China to Repatriate Wuhan Residents From Thailand, ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.