Dubai Customs inks MoU with Transguard to safeguard valuable cargo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Dubai Customs signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Transguard to provide security services of transport, guarding and storage of valuable cargo for passengers and customers.

The services to be offered by the company under this agreement include valuables storage, escorting for inspection, transportation, Customs clearance, and documentation of all types of Customs declarations. These services will be delivered on Dubai airport premises (Dubai International Airport, DXB, Dubai World Central, DWC, Dubai Cargo Village and Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority DAFZA) and all Customs ports in Dubai.

The MoU was signed at Dubai Customs headquarters by Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division, and Dr. Abdulla Al Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Group Security and Chief Executive Officer of Transguard, in the presence of Rabie Atie, Vice President, Transguard– Emirates Group Security, and Reema Al Marzooqi, Vice President - Investigations, Fraud and Cybercrime.

The total value of air-cargo gold and diamond trade in Dubai was recorded at AED67.1 billion from March to June 2020, with a volume of 601.4 tonnes. This is despite the challenging times marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shows Dubai’s leading position as a strategic hub for gold and precious commodities.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Dr. Abdullah Bousnad said, "At Dubai Customs, we put our customers’ requirements at the forefront of our priorities. Dubai Customs is very keen to provide global best practices for travellers and customers to ensure maximum care, protection and safety for their high-value goods, to their utmost assurance, peace of mind and satisfaction.

"Transguard has been appointed to offer security support services to our customers and passengers in respect of their valuable cargo, given the company’s full range of leading multi-faceted security and facility management services for companies and organisations in the UAE."

Dr. Abdulla Al Hashimi, on his part, said, "We are delighted to sign this MoU with Dubai Customs, the leading administration in providing innovative, world-class customs services to its customers and travellers. Transguard will provide Dubai Customs customers with our distinctive services to ensure high levels of security and safety for their precious items. Aside from our standard procedures, we have put in place a special procedure to ensure that the highest security standards are maintained throughout the various stages of valuable cargo customs clearance."