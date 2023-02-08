Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) Dubai Customs’ inspection officers handled 40.7 million passenger bags in 2022, an average of 111,500 bags per day.

This included 40 million pieces of baggage screened at Dubai airports and 696,000 for tourist passengers arriving on around 300 cruise ships calls to Dubai’s cruise terminals.

The figures were released by the Passenger Operations Department of Dubai Customs during a morning inspection tour to Dubai International Airport – Terminal 1, led by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation who was accompanied by the senior management team. They inspected the flow of customs processes and facilities put in place for travellers' convenience.

Musabih emphasised the importance of smooth passenger flows at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport, especially during peak travel seasons, through delivering high standard of customs services and procedures while ensuring that the UAE borders are safe and secure.

He praised the unique and sophisticated smart systems devised by Dubai Customs inspection staff, which helped enhance passengers’ experience and increase their level of happiness with Customs service to 97.4 percent last year.

The Passenger Operations completed 155,000 customs declarations over the course of 2022. “This is a huge number of transactions that requires continuous improvement of our work systems coupled with highly trained staff to ease the movement of travellers through faster and more efficient inspections and clearances. At the same time, we are also very much focused against illegal imports and smuggling of prohibited items,” Dubai Customs’ Director-General said.