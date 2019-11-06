Dubai Customs inspectors taught Mandarin to communicate with Chinese clients

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Training Centre at Dubai Customs has launched a language learning programme in cooperation with Eton Institute that targeted customs inspection officers. The programme helps inspectors communicate with Chinese clients in Mandarin, and helps enrich their cultural experience and add value to their careers.

The programme is also part of Dubai Customs efforts to spread a message of tolerance among nations and enhance effective communication between Dubai Customs and their clients. This will also help towards a successful Expo 2020 Dubai which the emirate is proud to host.

"We want to help our inspection officers gain more communication skills which means quicker and more efficient service delivered to the clients in fulfilment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Asma Ahmed Ali, Senior Training Manager.

Asma pointed out that Dubai Customs seeks to sustain and develop the qualifications and skills of its employees in order to meet the strictest requirements and apply the highest standards in service provision.

The Chinese language training programme will be covered in 72 classes over 3 months and will focus on listening and speaking skills.